Bride Dances With Her 'Hero' Pet Dog At Her Wedding [VIDEO]

(99.5 WYCD) -- A woman who had competed in "America's Got Talent" shocked and wowed audiences at her wedding by performing to the 1980's smash hit "Footloose" with her pet Hero, a border collie, in Las Vegas.

Sara Carson Devine took to social media to share a video of the special performance. In the video, the duo can be seen performing a special canine freestyle dance in front of the gathering. When Sara formed a hoop with her arms, Hero jumped through it. The pet also climbed on to her back.

The video's caption read, "Today was a big day! So happy to have Hero by my side through my life’s journey. We had a Super Devine night."

Once the video was shared, it did not take much time to go viral. It has garnered over 9 million views and has been flooded with comments.

"I was just nervous because of the huge dress I was wearing. We didn't practice it, so I had no idea what to expect," Devine told the Daily Mail.

She said, "We perform in international television and at live events all the time - this was more private and it was really different being surrounded by so many friends and family members."