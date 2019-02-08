Bride Shocked Young Daughter Gives middle Finger In Wedding Photo

You might expect for adults to do something crazy in wedding photos but when a three-year-old little girl flips the bird during a photo shoot, he mother and guests couldn’t help but laugh it off

Bride shocked when young daughter unexpectedly gives middle finger in wedding photo https://t.co/c7xDtc5hCK pic.twitter.com/LtZc9CzJj6 — Mark Crenshaw (@MarkCrenshawNow) February 8, 2019

Hannah Earley and Nathan Earlery were getting married in South Wales and during the picture of the wedding party, her three-year-old, Maddison decided to show everyone the “trick” she had recently learned.

Although Hannah wouldn’t reveal who showed Maddison the “trick” she says that Maddison continued to do it for about a month, even giving the middle finger at her sister’s graduation from daycare.

“It was really hard not to have a giggle, but I didn't want her to think it was okay. It will be funny for all of us to look back on one day when she is older,” said Hannah.

Has your child learned a bad habit that you had to break them from? What was it and how did you break them from doing it?