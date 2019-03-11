Brie Larson Surprises 'Captain Marvel' Fans At Movie Theater

"Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson made a surprise appearance at the AMC Clifton Commons movie theatre in New Jersey Saturday night.

#CaptainMarvel herself, @brielarson, popped in to theaters on Saturday night to surprise fans on opening weekend! #HigherFurtherFaster pic.twitter.com/TP7Nt8KkiE — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) March 10, 2019

Excited superhero fans began to post about the surprise visit on all forms of social media.

Larson, an Oscar winner, took the opportunity to get behind the counter to sell popcorn and sodas.

imagine going to the cinema to go see captain marvel to find BRIE LARSON, CAPTAIN MARVEL HERSELF, SERVING CUSTOMERS POPCORN pic.twitter.com/6cszcHWrIs — sophie saw captain marvel x3 (@carolsthor) March 10, 2019

Photos show Larson hanging with her fans dressed as the Marvel hero.

The best person! Earths mightiest hero Brie Larson helped fans get their popcorn ready at New Jersey’s (AMC Theaters Clifton Commons 16) #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/zNMs38zSZv — ✵ Captain Marvel News ✵ (@CaptMarvelNews) March 10, 2019

"Captain Marvel" topped the battle for the box office, making $153 million in North America and a stunning $302 million overseas.

The first Marvel movie with a woman superhero had the third-highest March opening ever. DC Comic's "Wonder Woman" opened with a $103 million in 2017 and went on to make more than $400 million.