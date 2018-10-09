Dreamstime

Get Ready For Christmas By Eating These Christmas Tree Flavored Chips

October 9, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) - Finally, a Christmas food that sounds less appetizing than fruitcake.

A company in the U.K. just started selling Christmas tree-flavored potato chips. That's right, it's not Christmas cookies. It's Christmas chips, or "crisps" as the British call them.   

According to the website, the chips are "pine salt" flavored. One review says the chips have a, "piney, woodsy taste."  Cool?

No word on whether they could go on sale over here, but if you have to have them, I'm sure you can find a way to order them with international shipping. 

