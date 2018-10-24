Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Brittany Aldean Shares New Baby Bump Pic, Reveals Due Date

October 24, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) -- By now, we all know Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, is good and pregnant with the couple's second child (a girl!).

In a recent Instagram post Tuesday evening (Oct. 23), Mrs. Aldean gave a hint as to when we can be expecting the new arrival.

"Bump update...24 weeks," she posted, showing off her tummy stylishly adorned in black paneled and ruched workout leggings. By our calculations, that would put Baby Aldean arriving around Feb. 12 or thereabouts.

Jason's oldest daughter from his first marriage, Keeley, was born on Feb. 14, so this little newcomer better arrive on time in order to secure a birthday all her own.

She'll be joining big brother Memphis, who turns 1 on Dec. 1; as well as middle sister Kendyl.

