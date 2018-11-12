Brothers Osborne To Play At The Fillmore In January

(99.5 WYCD) -- After putting on an incredible performance at 99.5 WYCD's Hoedown in June, Brothers Osborne is making a return trip to Michigan early next year.

The duo will be playing at The Fillmore in Detroit on Friday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.

Wild Feathers will serve as the opener.

A Live Nation presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. (code: MIXTAPE).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25-$49.50.