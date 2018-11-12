© Admedia, Inc

Brothers Osborne To Play At The Fillmore In January

November 12, 2018
Categories: 
Features

(99.5 WYCD) -- After putting on an incredible performance at 99.5 WYCD's Hoedown in June, Brothers Osborne is making a return trip to Michigan early next year. 

The duo will be playing at The Fillmore in Detroit on Friday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. 

Wild Feathers will serve as the opener. 

A Live Nation presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. (code: MIXTAPE). 

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.  Prices range from $25-$49.50. 

Tags: 
Brothers Osborne
The Fillmore
Brothers Osborne Detroit