Brothers Osborne To Play At The Fillmore In January
November 12, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) -- After putting on an incredible performance at 99.5 WYCD's Hoedown in June, Brothers Osborne is making a return trip to Michigan early next year.
The duo will be playing at The Fillmore in Detroit on Friday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.
Wild Feathers will serve as the opener.
A Live Nation presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. (code: MIXTAPE).
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25-$49.50.