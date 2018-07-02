Brothers Osborne Surprise Their Mom With A New Home

Now that they’ve found success, Brother Osborne are treating the most important woman in their life – their mom - to something really special. The duo reveals on Facebook that they recently surprised their mother with a new home.

“Our sweet, strong mother is one of the main reasons we are who we are. Sacrificed so much for us growing up,” they share. “She lived in a single wide trailer in Delaware until now. She deserves a mansion in the hills but we bought her humble home close to us in Nashville. Welcome home mom!"