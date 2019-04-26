Anheuser-Busch Launches Bud Light Lemon Tea For Summer

(99.5 WYCD) -- Anheuser-Busch has released a new twist on Bud Light just in time for summer: Bud Light Lemon Tea.

This new libation will join favorites Bud Light Lime and Bud Light Orange.

Bud Light Lemon Tea is a lager that is "brewed with real lemon peels, aged tea leaves, and has an authentic zesty flavor."

@budlight THIS is how a lemon tea beer should taste! pic.twitter.com/lKu3XPYUUn — Pete Baskins (@BaskIn_Glory) April 23, 2019

It didn't take long for people to praise the new drink on Twitter with one user saying, "THIS is how a lemon tea beer should taste."

Another person tweeted "tastes like summer and sunshine".