Budweiser Creators Testing Cannabis-Infused Drinks With Medical Marijuana Company

(99.5 WYCD) -- Budweiser is testing out another beverage to potentially add to their lineup in Canada, cannabis-infused drinks.

Anheuser-Busch's subsidiary Labatt Breweries of Canada and the pharmaceutical company Tilray are throwing in $50 million a piece to look into the drinks containing THC and CBD oils.

"Labatt is committed to staying ahead of emerging consumer trends. As consumers in Canada explore THC and CBD-infused products, our innovative drive is matched only by our commitment to the highest standards of product quality and responsible marketing," Kyle Norrington of Labatt Breweries said.

Canada recently legalized recreational marijuana and the industry has thrived in the country.

"We intend to develop a deeper understanding of non-alcohol beverages containing THC and CBD that will guide future decisions about potential commercial opportunities," Norrington added.