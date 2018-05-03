Budweiser’s New Beer Is Based on George Washington’s Hand-Written Recipe

(WYCD) Budweiser has always considered itself the essential American beer. Maybe that's why its latest offering comes from one of the Founding Fathers.

Budweiser's new Freedom Reserve Red Lager is based on a hand-written beer recipe from George Washington. It was found in a military journal kept by Washington during the French and Indian War in 1757.

Budweiser says the beer has elements of caramel and molasses and is not hop-heavy. It'll be in stores this month.

It's not the first beer based on Washington's recipes.

Philadelphia's Yards Brewing has made beers based on recipes by Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Ben Franklin.

