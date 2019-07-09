Burger King Introduces The $1 Crispy Taco — Seriously

(99.5 WYCD) -- Taco-bout a surprise.

Starting Tuesday (July 9), Burger King restaurants are introducing a $1 Crispy Taco nationwide.

The Crispy Taco includes beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce and sauce in a tortilla.

“We’ve seen success with tacos in our west coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast favorite nationwide,” said Chris Finazzo, Burger King North America’s president, said in a statement.

the best part of going out? getting tacos afterwards. introducing our Crispy Taco, only $1 and only at Burger King. pic.twitter.com/sgMO2vODeZ — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 9, 2019

Strangely enough, this isn't the first time the chain has served up tacos on its value menu. As recently as 2010, there was a taco option available at Burger King, according to a nutrition fact sheet archived by the Internet Archive.

The Crispy Taco is available for a limited time only for just $1.