Burger King Offers 50/50 Menu. Real Meat Or Not?

(99.5 WYCD) -- Burger King restaurants in Sweden are daring customers to figure out whether they are eating real meat or something else.

The 50/50 menu doesn't let you have it your way. Instead, you have a 50/50 chance of getting a meaty Whopper or getting one with the new plant-based patties.

The promotion coincides with the recent addition of the Rebel Whopper and Rebel Chicken King sandwiches to the Burger King Sweden menu, the former being “basically a classic Whopper with a plant-based patty” and the latter “a copy of a Crispy Chicken.”

The marketing director for Burger King Sweden said, "We are really proud of how hard it is to tell our plant-based burgers apart from real meat.”

Customers who want to know what they ate will be able to scan a code on the burger box with an app. Surprise!!