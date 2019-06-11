(Photo by Michael Thomas/Getty Images)

Burger King To Florida Workers: Mopping Tabletops Is Not OK

June 11, 2019
Features

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Burger King is retraining workers in a Florida franchise after an employee was caught on video cleaning a table with a floor mop.

Disgusted customer Katie Duran shared her video with News4Jax, complaining that she had just eaten on the same table.

A Friday apology from the fast food chain condemns the employee's actions as unacceptable.

The TV station reports that records show the same Burger King location in Fruit Cove was cited for eight violations in February, including moldy kitchen vents, dirty food freezers and people working without hair nets.

Florida
Burger King
Mopping Tabletops
Burger King Mopping Tabletops Video

