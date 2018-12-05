Burger King Has A New Penny Whopper Deal -- But You Need To Head To McDonald's First

(99.5 WYCD) -- Burger King is trolling its biggest rival with a promotion available through its mobile app.

For a limited time, you can order a Whopper for a penny but you can only do it at McDonald's.

All you have to do is get within about 600 feet of a McDonald's and use Burger King's BK App to order a Whopper.

Then, just drive to the nearest Burger King and pick up your sandwich at the cost of a penny.

The promotion called the “Whopper Detour,” runs through Dec. 12.

Burger King launched the promotion with a video showing people trying to pick up their Whoppers at McDonald's drive-through windows.