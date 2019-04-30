Burger King Taking 'Impossible Whopper' Nationwide

(99.5 WYCD) -- Burger King is now planning a nationwide release of its plant-based Impossible Whopper by the end of the year, CBS News reports.

The fast-food chain is extending its testing of the vegetarian burger in additional markets after its initial pilot test in St. Louis.

The Impossible Whopper is made from wheat and potato proteins to taste exactly like Burger King’s regular Whopper and is aimed to mimic the look and texture of meat when cooked.