Burger King Takes On McDonald's Happy Meals With 'Moody' Boxes

Burger King is trying to hit McDonald's where it really hurts -- by targeting its most iconic menu item, its "Happy Meals."

On Wednesday, BK announced it’s launching a new collection of meal boxes that lets the customer choose how they feel.

“No one is ‘Happy’ all the time,” Burger King said in a press release.

Dubbed as “Real Meals,” customers will be able to order meal boxes in a variety of different moods – and “happy” isn’t one of them.

Mood Boxes include the Pissed Meal (for when you're mad), Blue Meal (for when you're sad), Salty Meal (for when you're a little bitter), YAAAS Meal (for when you literally can't contain your excitement) and DGAF Meal (for when you really couldn't care less about anything). They will only be available at select Burger King locations in Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles, New York City and Austin, Texas.

And while the brightly colored boxes might seem like just another jab at Burger King's largest competitor, their release is tied to an important cause.

Burger King partnered with the non-profit organization Mental Health America to increase visibility about issues surrounding mental well-being during May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month.

“A natural extension of encouraging people to 'be their way' is encouraging them to 'feel their way.' With the pervasive nature of social media, there is so much pressure to appear happy and perfect," the chain said in the press release. "With Real Meals, the Burger King brand celebrates being yourself and feeling however you want to feel."

Every Real Meal is basically some type of Whopper-with-fries combo (which the guest chooses) and, unlike Happy Meals, these are not being targeted at young kids. Unfortunately, none of the Real Meals come with a toy.