Burger King Is Literally Selling 'Upside Down Whoppers' In Honor Of 'Stranger Things'

(99.5 WYCD) -- Burger King is hoping to pull fans of the Netflix series "Stranger Things" into the Upside Down.

The fast-food chain announced it will sell an Upside Down Whopper at select locations in the U.S.

The Upside Down Whopper is literally what it sounds like: a Whopper served upside down. The “new” item is a reference to “the upside down” — an alternate reality dimension from the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” which usually houses various monsters.

Video of Burger King | Upside Down Whopper

The limited-edition packaging will be available at 11 Burger King restaurants (in honor of series character Eleven) in Miami, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Chicago,San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York, starting on June 21.

Fans who don’t live in these cities will presumably have to turn their Whoppers upside down themselves.

Participating restaurants will also have limited-edition T-shirts and pins – as well as Burger King crowns and ketchup packets – per the release.

The third season of “Stranger Things” premieres July 4th on Netflix.