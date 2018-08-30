Valentyn75 | Dreamstime.com

Busch Light Changes Their Name For Fall

August 30, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) - 'Tis the season for pumpkin spice lattes, but if you're not a fan of the popular drink, this latte might be more up your alley! 

In honor of the upcoming fall season and the release of Starbucks' PSL, Busch Light has made a slight change to their name...

That's right. Busch Light is now known as Busch Latte!

To take it one step further they also released t-shirts to go along with their trolling. For $32, you can own an official Busch Latte shirt HERE

There are no details on when the trolling will end, so it enjoy it while you can! 

