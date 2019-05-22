Busch Beer Wants To Pay For Your Wedding, Supply Officiate, Beer

(99.5 WYCD) -- Forget about champagne. Beer is where it's at this summer for weddings.

Busch Beer launched a contest that will provide one lucky couple who wants to get married $25,000 for the wedding.

In addition to the wedding funds, the Busch spokesperson, Busch Guy, will officiate the wedding, and he'll bring "a whole lot of beer" with him. In a campaign video, the Bush Guy explains that he became ordained just for the contest.

"We know Busch is beloved by our fans, but being featured in wedding photos and invited to the weddings themselves is an entirely other level," says Daniel Blake, Senior Marketing Director, Anheuser-Busch. "This new campaign is coming straight from the asks of our devoted community, and we can't wait to see Busch Guy bring together one happy couple this summer."

Video of #BuschWedding Contest

To enter, post to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter why you want the Busch Guy to officiate your wedding. You have to include the hashtags #BuschWeddings and #Contest to be entered.

You can also enter on the Busch website or Pinterest board.

Engaged couples from all 50 states and the District of Columbia can enter to win by May 31.

Cheers to that.