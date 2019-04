(99.5 WYCD) -- Looking to see Granger Smith without a heavy load on your wallet? Here's your chance!

Beginning Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m., a limited quantity of $10 tickets will be available for Smith's May 10th concert at The Fillmore. Use this password to unlock the discount: BACKROAD

The deal ends on Sunday, May 5 at 10 p.m. or until supplies last.

Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation.