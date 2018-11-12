99.5 WYCD Announces New Midday Host! Meet "Cadillac Jack"

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced Tom “Cadillac Jack” Kapsalis as Assistant Program Director and midday drive host for 99.5 WYCD (WYCD-FM) in Detroit, effective November 19. Cadillac Jack will be heard on air weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET.

“Cadillac Jack is a country radio legend with a long history in Detroit and we are excited that he is back,” said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Detroit. “His love of country music makes him a great fit on WYCD and we look forward to the new energy he will bring to middays.”

“I am very excited about my return to the Motor City and the opportunity to work with such an amazing station and staff,” added Cadillac Jack. “I can’t wait to bring our listeners a fun and engaging experience that they can turn to every day.”

The move marks a return to Detroit for Cadillac Jack, who began his radio career in Detroit at WWWW-FM in 1997. Kapsalis most recently held the roles of Assistant Program Director and afternoon drive host at WQYK in Tampa, FL. He has also served as Assistant Program Director, Music Director and afternoon drive host for WXTU in Philadelphia and KCYE in Las Vegas, as well as evening host for WMZQ in Washington D.C.

