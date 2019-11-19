$1M Unclaimed Powerball Ticket Sold In Farmington Hills

Check your old ticlets. A $1 million Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed 11 months after the drawing.

The ticket matched the five white balls drawn - 15,29,31,37,43 - in the Dec. 19, 2018 drawing.

The winning ticket was bought at the Marathon gas station located at Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

Tickets for Powerball are valid for one year from the drawing date. The winner is asked to contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to collect the prize.

