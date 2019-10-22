2019-2020 Long Ranger Weather Forecast For Detroit Area

Winter is coming and "The Old Farmers Almanac" Says winter will be warmer than normal, with above-normal precipitation. Coldest periods will be in early December and early to mid-January, from late January into early February, and in late February. Snowfall will be above normal in Ohio and below normal in most other areas. Got a snow blower well the snowiest periods will be in early to mid-January, from late January into early February and late February into early March, and in late March. April and May will be warmer than normal, with precipitation below normal in the east and above normal in the west. Summer will be hotter and rainier than normal. The hottest periods will be in mid-June, mid- to late July, and mid-August. September and October will be warmer than normal, with below-normal precipitation.

What's your favorite time of year? Are you hoping for alot of snow this year?