3 Detroit Area Pizza Places Make Top 50 In North America

I Love Pizza and a new ranking of the best pizza places in North America is out and three metro Detroit area places made it. The 50 Top Pizza awards included local chain Buddy’s Pizza, plus Cloverleaf Pizza and Grandma Bob's.

Buddy's, known for its Detroit-style pizza with a crispy, caramelized crust, ranked at No 16

No. 23 on the list was Cloverleaf in Eastpointe, with several locations, Cloverleaf bills itself as offering the original Detroit-style square pizza.

Grandma Bob's ranked No. 45 on the list. The new pizza eatery in Corktown is where you will find coney pizza and a taco pizza on the menu.

Razza Pizza Artigianale in New Jersey took the No. 1 spot as the best pizzeria in North America.

Here is link for all 50

https://www.50toppizza.it/en/50-top-northern-america-2019/