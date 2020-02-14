3 Steps to Reduce Your Heart Disease Risk

February 14, 2020
3 Steps to Reduce Your Heart Disease Risk
News

So one third of Americans are living with heart disease. The good news is you can reduce your risk of heart disease with a few important lifestyle changes. 

1. – Reduce sugar

Consuming too much sugar is associated with heart disease and stroke. Be smart about snacking.

2. – Reduce salt

While fast or pre-prepared foods seem ideal for busy schedules, they have extra sodium which can cause high blood pressure. There’s a link between high blood pressure and heart disease. Over time, high blood pressure can damage the kidneys, brain and heart.

3. – Increase activity

Getting physical activity is important, and even small lifestyle changes will benefit your heart. Try to get 15-20 minutes of physical exercise a day. Get moving and get healthy.

You have any quick fun exercising tips or healthy snack recipes?

