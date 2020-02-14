3 Steps to Reduce Your Heart Disease Risk
So one third of Americans are living with heart disease. The good news is you can reduce your risk of heart disease with a few important lifestyle changes.
1. – Reduce sugar
Consuming too much sugar is associated with heart disease and stroke. Be smart about snacking.
2. – Reduce salt
While fast or pre-prepared foods seem ideal for busy schedules, they have extra sodium which can cause high blood pressure. There’s a link between high blood pressure and heart disease. Over time, high blood pressure can damage the kidneys, brain and heart.
3. – Increase activity
Getting physical activity is important, and even small lifestyle changes will benefit your heart. Try to get 15-20 minutes of physical exercise a day. Get moving and get healthy.
You have any quick fun exercising tips or healthy snack recipes?