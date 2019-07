30 Road Construction Projects Begin In Metro Detroit Today

And were Off! today a total of 30 road construction projects will start up on roadways across metro Detroit.

Roadways include I-75, I-94, I-696, M-5, M-10, M-24, M-39, M-53, 23 Mile Road, M-59, Ford Road and Telegraph.

Here's the list of all construction projects:

I-75

Oakland - NB/SB I-75 ramp to NB M-24, ramp closed, Mon. 5 a.m. - Thurs 5 p.m.

Oakland - NB M-24 ramp to I-75, ramp closed, Mon. 5 a.m. - Thurs 5 p.m.

Oakland - EB/WB E. Holly ramp to SB 75, ramp closed, Mon. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wayne - NB/SB 75 at Allen, left lane closed, Tues. 9 a.m. – mid-to-late July.

Oakland - SB Crooks ramp to SB 75, ramp closed, Wed. 9 p.m. - Thurs. 5 a.m.

Oakland - NB/SB 75 CLOSED, 14 Mile to Adams, Wed. 9 p.m. - Thurs. 5 a.m.

I-94

Wayne - EB I-94 ramp to French, ramp closed, Mon. 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wayne - NB French ramp to 94, ramp closed, Mon. 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wayne - EB 94 Service Drive, near French, intermittent closure, Mon. 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wayne - EB 94, 2nd Ave to Wyoming, 1 LANE OPEN, NIGHTLY, 10 p.m - 5 a.m., Wed.-Fri.

Wayne - WB 94, US-24 to 275, 1 lane closed, NIGHTLY, 9 p.m.-5 a.m, Wed-late July.

I-696

Oakland - EB I-696 Service Drive, Coolidge to M-1, right moving lane closure, Mon. 9 a.m - 3 p.m.

Oakland - WB I-696 Service Drive, M-1 to Coolidge, right moving lane closure, Tues. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

M-5

Oakland - NB/SB Drake at M-5, Drake CLOSED, Mon. 9 a.m. - Fall.

M-10

Wayne - SB M10 at 94, left lane closed, nightly, 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., Mon-Thurs.

Wayne - NB M10, Grand River to Warren, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, NIGHTLY, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m., Mon-end of July.

Wayne - NB Forest ramp to NB M-10, ramp closed NIGHTLY, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m., Mon-end of July.

Wayne - WB Warren Ave, M-10 to M10 Service Drive, 1 LANE OPEN, NIGHTLY, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m., Mon-end of July.

M-24

Oakland - NB M-24 ramp to I-75, ramp closed, Mon. 5 a.m. - Thurs. 5 p.m.

Oakland - NB/SB I-75 ramp to NB M-24, ramp closed, Mon. 5 a.m. - Thurs. 5 p.m.

M-29: (23 Mile)

Macomb - EB M-29 at Donner, lane closed, Mon. 8 a.m. - mid-to-late July.

Macomb - EB 94 ramp to M-29, right lane closed, Mon. 8 a.m. - mid-to-late July.

M-39: (Southfield)

Wayne -SB M39, Dix-Toledo to M-85/Fort, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, Mon. 6 a.m - mid-to-late July.

M-53

Macomb - NB/SB M-53 at M-59, lane closed, Mon. 6 a.m. - mid-to-late July.

Macomb - EB/WB M-59 at M-53, shoulder closed, Mon. 6 a.m. - mid-to-late July.

Macomb - NB/SB M-53 at 27 Mile, lane closed, Wed. 9 a.m. - Fall.

Macomb - EB/WB 27 Mile Rd at M-53, lane closed, Wed. 9 a.m. - Fall.

M-59

Macomb - EB M-59, Mound Rd to Van Dyke Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon. 9 a.m - 3 p.m.

Macomb - EB M-59, Mound Rd to Van Dyke Ave, 2 lanes open, 1 closed, Mon. 3 p.m. - late July.

Macomb - WB M-59, Van Dyke Ave to Utica Rd, 1 lane closed, 2 open, Mon. 9 a.m. - late July.

Macomb - M59 service drive/EB Dobry Dr, Ryan to Mound, lane closed, Mon. 9 a.m. - mid-to late July.

Macomb - EB Dobry Drive/Hall ramp to M-59, ramp closed, Mon. 9 a.m. - late July.

Macomb - NB/SB M-53 at M-59, shoulder closed, Mon. 6 a.m. - mid-to-late July.

Macomb - EB/WB M-59 at M-53, shoulder closed, Mon. 6 a.m. - mid-to-late July.

M-153 (Ford Rd)

Wayne - EB Ford Rd at Inkster Rd, right lane closed, Tues. 9 a.m. - mid-to late July.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Oakland - EB/WB Square Lake at US-24, lane closed, Mon. 8 a.m. - Fri. 4 p.m.

Oakland - NB/SB US24 at Square Lake, lane closed Mon. 8 a.m. - Fri. 4 p.m.

Oakland - SB US-24, Orchard Lake to Long Lake, moving lane closure, daily 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mon-Fri.

Oakland - NB US-24 Long Lake Rd to Square Lake Rd moving lane closure, daily 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mon-Fri.

Oakland - NB/SB US-24 at Maple Rd moving lane closure, daily 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mon-Fri.

Happy Travels! Drive Safe