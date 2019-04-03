5 Things To Do Every Morning To Stay Healthy

Oil Pull

So I grind my teeth at night, and I know I'm not alone. In addition to the possible oral health benefits, oil pulling exercises a stiff jaw to alleviate pain, forces you to get up 20 minutes earlier, and acts as a chemical-free mouthwash.

Stretch

Relax, meditate a bit, and warm up my body for the day. Maybe yoga or do a few Sun Salutations . Try to carve out some time to always get a good stretch session in.

Drink Lemon Water

A room-temperature glass of lemon water has tons of health benefits: alongside improved hydration, you'll get a vitamin C boost for glowing skin, a metabolism boost, and a mood boost.

Care For Your Skin

Twice a week use a peel, and three times a week retexturizing scrub.

Take Vitamins

Take B12 for energy, omega-3 for mood and muscle health, and vitamin E for hair, skin, and nails.

