Airline In Detroit Flying Kids For Free in 2019

Need a family vacation? An airline with flights out of Detroit Metro Airport is flying kids for free in 2019.

Frontier Airlines has a cool new perk, A free ticket for children 14-years or under. No, they won't be sitting on your lap.one child can fly free for each adult. Now, of course it's not that easy, right?

To get access to the perk, you need to be a Discount Den member with Frontier, which costs $59.99 per year. But, if you travel with kids often, you can easily make that money back.

Another catch is the dates. Frontier is only allowing the free flying for certain dates, which are:

February: 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27

March: 5, 6, 12, 13,19, 20, 26, 27

April: 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30

May: 1, 4, 7, 8, 11, 14,15, 18, 21, 22, 29

June: 1, 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26

July: 9, 15, 16, 22, 23,29, 30

August: 5, 6

They could be adding more dates