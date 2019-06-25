Amazon Prime Day Coming Two-day Celebration

June 25, 2019
So you think Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of them all, May be one bigger. Amazon is kicking off this year's Prime Day in a big way.

The celebration will actually span 48 hours, according to the company, starting at midnight on Monday, July 15th with "more than a million deals around the world."

To tease potential buyers, Amazon has already put a few items on sale early, including Fire-enabled Smart TVs for $120 off and a smart home security system for what they claim is the "lowest price ever."

Prime members in North America, plus several international countries are eligible for the savings. A subscription costs $119  annually.

 What's the best deal you have ever gotten?

