Amazon Prime Day Coming Two-day Celebration

So you think Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of them all, May be one bigger. Amazon is kicking off this year's Prime Day in a big way.

The celebration will actually span 48 hours, according to the company, starting at midnight on Monday, July 15th with "more than a million deals around the world."

To tease potential buyers, Amazon has already put a few items on sale early, including Fire-enabled Smart TVs for $120 off and a smart home security system for what they claim is the "lowest price ever."

Prime members in North America, plus several international countries are eligible for the savings. A subscription costs $119 annually.

