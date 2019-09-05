American Idol Auditions Coming To Detroit

Wanna be Famous? Another reality show is coming to Detroit in search of future stars. Check it out ABC's "American Idol" will hold open call auditions on Sept. 10 at the TCF Center (formerly the Cobo Center).

It's part of a 22-city national tour that runs through Sept. 22. The show's judges. Lionel Richie, Katie Perry and Luke Bryan won't be in town, but producers and staffers will be there to see the prospective stars.

You can register online now for the auditions at the "American Idol" site and also download and fill out a release form, a story form and (if needed) a guardian form to bring to the event.

Advanced registration is available but not required. You also can register on the day of the open auditions, starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 10.

Good Luck Kids