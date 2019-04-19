Americans Not Getting Enough “Me” Time

Have you been thinking I don't have enough "me" time? you're not alone, because according to a study, the average American only gets five hours of "me time" in a week. That's not much.

This study I found says that jobs, partners, kids, noise, and current events are the top five reasons we can't get any peace and quiet. Plus, three out of ten people don't have a place to chill in their own house!

The best places for "me time" are the bedroom, backyard, a coffee shop, the car, the bathroom, or believe it or not a movie theater.

Where's your go-to place to get time to yourself?