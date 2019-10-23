Christmas right around the corner in Downtown Detroit and so is the city’s most highly anticipated holiday celebrations. The annual Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony brought to you by DTE Energy Foundation will feature a Michigan-grown, 60-foot Norwegian Spruce wrapped in more than 19,000 multi-colored lights and ornaments. It all begins at 5 p.m.on 11/22 and is free to the public. Enjoy a magical evening of stage and rink performances to kick off the holiday season in the city!

Beacon Park is throwing a holiday party as part of the 15th Annual Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony too. FREE shuttles between Beacon Park and Campus Martius Park the entire evening! This is only the second time in tree lighting history that the celebration and entertainment expands to two different Downtown Parks. It’s going to be bigger and better than ever before.

Here’s what's going on?

– Free shuttles between Beacon Park and Campus Martius Park running every 15 minutes between 4:30 p.m. and midnight

– Two live musical performances

– Spectacular interactive light installations

– A live stream of the Detroit’s Tree Lighting Ceremony inside the heated Winter Lodge tent

– Fire pits and selfies with Santa

– Plus craft beer, wine, spirits and food available for purchase

More info at

https://visitdetroit.com/event/annual-detroit-tree-lighting-ceremony-light-up-beacon-park/