Are Eggs Good Or Bad For Your Health?

I eat eggs everyday. Eggs in moderation may be ok to heart health, But now they are saying egg consumption can increased risk of heart disease. The risk identified in the JAMA research was linked to eating, on top of your regular diet, an additional three to four eggs per week, or 300 milligrams of dietary cholesterol a day. Some studies show decreased and no heart disease risk in those who ate up to one egg a day.

Three or more eggs a week increase your risk of heart disease and early death according to this study

Though eggs provide protein, minerals, vitamins and other nutrients, the yolk is also a major source of cholesterol. According to the US Department of Agriculture, the yolk of one large raw egg contains 184 milligrams of cholesterol.

High cholesterol levels are a risk factor for heart disease or a heart attack or stroke, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. However, this condition depends on many factors, like the levels of good versus bad cholesterol, genetics, lifestyle and diet.

If you've been confused by whether egg consumption is good for your health, you're not alone. I love eggs every day prepared every way. Love them,.My Doctor says its ok to eat a few eggs everyday. What do you think?