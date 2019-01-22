Are You In The Top 25 Safest Cities In Michigan In 2019
Are you in one of Michigan safest cities?
Here's a list of the safest cities in Michigan this week. The study was completed primarily to highlight the cities that have had the least amount of violent and non-violent crimes per population, Also bringing awareness to the cities that are more likely to have crime per capita.
Check it out Alarm.org reviewed the most recent crime statistics. A total of 7,639 cities were factored into this ranking with populations. However, we eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 10,000.
Overall, data from 8,793 law enforcement agencies that represented more 193 million of the US population helped us draw interesting insights between the size of the police force and incidence of crime.
Here are the 25 safest cities in Michigan
1. Grosse Ile Township
2. Beverly Hills
3. Rochester
4. Berkley
5. South Lyon
6. Farmington
7. Milford
8. Bloomfield Township
9. Trenton
10. Clawson
11. Birmingham
12. Hamburg Township
13. Grosse Pointe Park
14. Plymouth Township
15. West Bloomfield Township
16. Royal Oak
17. New Baltimore
18. Grand Haven
19. Grosse Pointe Woods
20. Riverview
21. Farmington Hills
22. Shelby Township
23. Flushing Township
24. Fraser
25. Novi