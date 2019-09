Some dig it, others dread the end of summer, but either way Autumn starts today.

The autumnal equinox means that most places on Earth will see about 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.

Today forward the days will just keep getting shorter until the Winter Solstice.

What do you like the most about Fall? What's your least favorite part of this time of year?

Think it will be a light winter?