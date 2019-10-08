Best And Worse Halloween Candy

We all love Halloween candy, and if you're wondering what will delight the costumed crowd coming to your home.



CandyStore.com has come out with it's best and worst list of 2019.



The ten offenders earning a spot on their 2019 Worst Halloween Candy list are as follows.



10. Bit-O-Honey

9. Good & Plenty

8. Licorice

7. Smarties

6. Tootsie Rolls

5. Necco Wafers

4. Wax Cola Bottles

3. Peanut Butter Kisses

2. Circus Peanuts (last year's #1)

1. Candy Corn



If you love candy corn, and are offended by this vote, you should know that 30,000 people were surveyed for this list.



And how about the best candy list, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were voted number one, followed by Snickers and Twix.

What's your fav?