The Best and Worst Times to Travel for the Holiday's

We are are hoping to successfully pull off Thanksgiving, Google Maps has data telling us when we should and shouldn't do certain things.

Tracking last year's data, Google Maps wants to help us avoid lines, traffic, and overall headaches.

For example, the best time to go grocery shopping is the Tuesday before Thanksgiving at 9:00 pm. The worst time is 5:00 pm the day before.

If you can wait to travel, the best time to leave on a trip is 6:00 am on Thanksgiving morning. The worst time to leave is between 3 and 4 pm on Wednesday.

Do you have your Thanksgiving plans set yet?

Any tips you can share?