Bloomfield Township Man Loses Thousands Dating App Scam

We all have to be careful of scams these days. A Bloomfield Township man lost tens of thousands of dollars through a scam on a dating website.

The man was registered on the site Zoosk. He says he sent more than $56,000 to several people over the past several months.

Police say many women told him they needed help claiming an inheritance or trying to leave an abusive boyfriend. They'd claim to need money for overseas travel expenses, hospital stays and car repairs.

He finally realized what was happening when someone asked him for $7,000 in Apple gift cards.

Bloomfield Township police say the case is under investigation.

Spread the word these scams are popular on dating sites, especially those catering to seniors.

You know anyone that has been scammed? Are People being Naive?