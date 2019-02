Let's do this Michigan will offer free fishing this weekend, Feb. 16 and 17.

Free fishing weekends are offered twice a year. This year, the weekends will be in February and June.

All fishing license fees will be waived for two days. A recreation passport will not be required for entry into state parks and recreation areas during the weekend.

https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-79119_79146_84107---,00.html