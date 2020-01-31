Castle Farms Giving Away a Wedding To Military Member Enter

January 31, 2020
Cadillac Jack
Castle Farms Giving Away a Wedding To Military Member
Events

Fun. One of Michigan's premier wedding venues is giving away a free wedding to a member of the military.

Castle Farms in Charlevoix has brought back its Military Wedding Giveaway in 2020.

Castle Farms and other wedding service providers will donate a wedding for up to 150 guests to a Michigan couple who has one or both people that are active members or veterans in the military. They have to maintain a permanent residency in Michigan.

 One of Michigan's premier wedding venues is giving away a free wedding to a member of the military.

Castle Farms in Charlevoix has brought back its Military Wedding Giveaway in 2020.

Castle Farms and other participating wedding service providers will donate a wedding for up to 150 guests to a Michigan couple who has one or both people that are active members or veterans in the military. They have to maintain a permanent residency in Michigan.

Couples must be unmarried or married and wishing to renew their vows. Submissions are open from Jan. 24 through Feb. 7 with private voting beginning after and the winner to be announced on Valentine's Day.

The wedding will include a venue, accommodations, cake, catering, decor, floral arrangements, hair & makeup, horse & carriage, officiater, photographer, photo booth, DJ, videography and a wedding planner.

Enter Here

https://www.castlefarms.com/military-wedding-giveaway-2020/

God Bless Our Troops

 

 

 

 

Castle Farms Giving Away a Wedding To Military Member Enter

