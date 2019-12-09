Cedar Point Announcing 2020 plans On Wednesday

December 9, 2019
Cadillac Jack
Well we are about five months away from the opening of Cedar Point, And they will announce plans for 2020 on Wednesday.

Next year will be the 150th anniversary of Cedar Point. In August, they announced a "Gold Pass" which gave access to the park for the rest of 2019 and all of 2020, including parking, for just $99.

That includes a fully-immersive nighttime celebration along the Main Midway with new food options, a re-imagined Town Hall in Frontier Town and a river expedition.

Will you take advantage of the 99 dolllar offer?

 

