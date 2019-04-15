Cedar Point Offering Season Fast Lane Passes But They're Pricey

Hey it's Caddy and I HATE long lines. And if you never want to wait in line at Cedar Point again this season, this pass might be for you, But it's gonna cost you.

You can now buy an upgraded Fast Lane season pass this year, where you can skip the wait at some of the most popular rides.

The Season Pass Fast Lane Plus goes on sale April 23 for $849, or 5 payments of $120 after initial payment of $249, plus applicable taxes and fees. Pricey huh?

The pass allows riders to speed past lines on Steel Vengeance, GateKeeper, Maverick and Top Thrill Dragster, unlike the regular Fast Lane pass.

The pass is only valid for 2019 visits. Happy Riding!