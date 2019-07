Today is IHOP’s birthday turning 61-years-old and in honor of their birthday, IHOP is giving guests 58-cent pancakes.

The 58-cent pancake is in honor of their original pancake prices back in 1958 prices when it opened.

you have to eat in the restaurant and the offer is only good from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. and it’s only good for the buttermilk short-stack.

What is your favorite type of pancake? Mine is Blueberry.