Cheetos Has name For Dusty Cheese Residue On Hands

Ok when we eat a bag of Cheetos we get that cheesy residue on your fingers? So how do you describe this thing that has been happening to people since Cheetos were first released in 1948?

Well, now you don’t have to worry, because Cheetos has given it a name!

The dusty-cheese byproduct of eating Cheetos that consumers, for decades, have sometimes described as “Cheetos fingers” (a description that even has its own Instagram hashtag) now has an official term: Cheetle.

Can you think of a better name for it?