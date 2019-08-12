Chick-fil-A Launches New Mac & Cheese Nationwide

Cadillac Jack

Yum another reason to get off your diet for a day.  Chick-fil-A diners nationwide are now getting Mac & Cheese goodness that only five select test markets were privy to as the chain takes their latest side nationwide.

It will be a permanent part of the menu.  It has been described by the company as "A classic macaroni and cheese recipe featuring a special blend of cheeses including Cheddar, Parmesan, and Romano."

What's your favorite fast-food side dish?

