Chick-fil-A Launches New Mac & Cheese Nationwide

Yum another reason to get off your diet for a day. Chick-fil-A diners nationwide are now getting Mac & Cheese goodness that only five select test markets were privy to as the chain takes their latest side nationwide.

It will be a permanent part of the menu. It has been described by the company as "A classic macaroni and cheese recipe featuring a special blend of cheeses including Cheddar, Parmesan, and Romano."

What's your favorite fast-food side dish?