Church Puts Up Biblical Warning To A/C Thieves

Someone is gonna be going in the wrong direction someday. The Akron Ohio Alliance Fellowship Church had their air conditioning unit stolen.

Pastor Gus Brown used it as an opportunity to preach an inspired word.

On the sign in front of the church he posted, Whoever stole out AC unit Keep it. "It's hot where you're going."

The $3,500 unit was just installed. The church will hold an offering for new air conditioning this weekend. Brown hopes to see the thieves come to church someday.

What was the funniest or most meaningful church sign you've ever seen?