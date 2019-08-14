Coca-Cola Cinnamon & Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry This Fall

Thirsty???? Well good because a holiday version of Coke with cinnamon is on the way.

Cinnamon Coke is due to hit stores on September 13th, Although the blend will be a first for U.S. consumers, the holiday soda has already been successfully tested across the pond. It was released in the U.K. last year in regular and sugar-free versions.

Coca-Cola which also makes Sprite, will also release its holiday version flavored with cranberry the same day.

Do you like wacky soda flavors, What's the worst-tasting soda you've ever had?