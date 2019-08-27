Delta To Hire 1000 Flight Attendants How To Apply

Looking for a job in the friendly skies. Delta announced on Monday it is hiring flight attendants for the 2020 class, and they are looking to hire around 1,000 people.

You must have a high school degree or GED, the ability to work in the U.S., be fluent in English and be at least 21 years old by Jan. 1, 2020. Those who are accepted must be willing to fly both international and domestic routes, and have a flexible schedule, since Delta operates day and night throughout the year.

Delta is also hiring language of destination applicants who are fluent in English and one of the following languages: Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, Greek, German, Italian, Japanese and Korean.

http://www.delta.com/careers