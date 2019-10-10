Delta Is Hiring 12,000 Through 2020 As It Expands

Ready for a career change, or looking for work, Delta might have an opportunity for you.

The airline will have hired 12,000 employees through 2020, filling positions for pilots, flight attendants, and ground crew.

They are in the process of hiring 6,000 people this year and at least a like amount next year.

The news came in advance of third-quarter earnings figures showing better than Wall Street estimated revenue and profits.

What would be your ideal next job?