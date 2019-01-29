Detroit And Chicago Colder Than Antarctica Record Breaking Freeze

The season's Worst COLD in Years as temperature records began falling fast. Parts of New York braced for up to four feet of snow, and Atlanta awaited a blast of snow and cold that could bring chaos to travelers headed for the Big Game.

Temperatures will plummet and winds will howl as parts of the Midwest and East are overwhelmed by the polar vortex swooping down from the North Pole.

A whopping 250 million people in the continental U.S. will experience a freezing temperature by week's end. And 90 million will see below-0 degrees.

In Chicago, schools were already ordered shut for Wednesday due to wind chill temperatures forecast to reach minus-45 degrees, challenging temperatures forecast for Antarctica. Detroit has not been this cold in 25 years. Stay Warm Kids Cadillac